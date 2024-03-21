Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 15th

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 15.5 %

ALVOF stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $8.07.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 53.79% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

