ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jason Lettmann Buys 4,400 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ALX Oncology Price Performance
ALX Oncology stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $601.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after buying an additional 494,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,090,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
