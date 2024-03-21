ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jason Lettmann Buys 4,400 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $601.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after buying an additional 494,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,090,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

