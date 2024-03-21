Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68.
Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
