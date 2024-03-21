American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,423 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Steel Dynamics worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $9,372,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,574,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.3 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $142.72 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $143.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average is $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

