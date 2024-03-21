American Century Companies Inc. Buys 256,619 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 499.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.57% of Blackbaud worth $21,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of BLKB opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,386.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $31,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,941,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $31,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,941,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $3,190,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

