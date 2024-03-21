American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of Range Resources worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

