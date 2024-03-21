American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,142 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,081 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $21,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,582,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in UBS Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,313,000 after acquiring an additional 389,244 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 283,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 0.3 %

UBS stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.