American Century Companies Inc. Has $19.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.36% of Ingles Markets worth $19,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ingles Markets by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.79%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

