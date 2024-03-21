American Century Companies Inc. Has $21.50 Million Stock Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,534 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $21,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,829,000 after purchasing an additional 870,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after acquiring an additional 381,894 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after acquiring an additional 124,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after acquiring an additional 684,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 3.1 %

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $52.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $263,242.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,783,606.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $263,242.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,783,606.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $780,161.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $6,153,402 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

