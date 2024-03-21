American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.94% of StoneX Group worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,002,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,957,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,037,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $41,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,549.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,590.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,976.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $41,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,549.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,098 shares of company stock worth $3,967,516. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

