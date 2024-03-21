American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS IEFA opened at $74.18 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

