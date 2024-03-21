American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,717 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Kennametal worth $23,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 946.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,533 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,450,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Trading Up 1.8 %

KMT opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kennametal

Kennametal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.