American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183,113 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.75% of DXP Enterprises worth $21,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 17.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 60.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at DXP Enterprises

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,551,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

