American Century Companies Inc. Sells 16,942 Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,942 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.58% of Sigma Lithium worth $20,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 0.3 %

SGML stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SGML

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.