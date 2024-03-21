American Century Companies Inc. Sells 9,866 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TM opened at $246.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.02 and a fifty-two week high of $253.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

