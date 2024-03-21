American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,160,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.60% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $73,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $86.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Howard Hughes news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $54,607.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $691,472.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $325,334 in the last ninety days. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HHH
Howard Hughes Company Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Howard Hughes
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.