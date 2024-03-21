American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,160,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.60% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $73,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $54,607.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $691,472.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $325,334 in the last ninety days. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

