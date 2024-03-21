American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMH. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 104.00%.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,578,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,050,000 after buying an additional 179,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,599,000 after purchasing an additional 73,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.