American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMH. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.62.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

NYSE AMH opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 104.00%.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,578,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,050,000 after buying an additional 179,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,599,000 after purchasing an additional 73,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

