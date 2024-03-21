American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $76.80.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

