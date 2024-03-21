American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APEI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

American Public Education Stock Up 9.2 %

APEI opened at $13.94 on Thursday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 122,520 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

