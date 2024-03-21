American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 22nd.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.66 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.