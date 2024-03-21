American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.66. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

