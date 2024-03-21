Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,029 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

