Analysts Offer Predictions for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

NCMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday.

National CineMedia Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $504.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.86.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

