Analysts Set Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price at $225.19

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.19.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,918 shares of company stock worth $63,360,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $196.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.47. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of -131.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.