Analysts Set Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price at $225.19

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.19.
TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ TEAM opened at $196.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.47. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of -131.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
