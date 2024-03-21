Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $101.56

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.56.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

NYSE BOOT opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.24. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.20.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

