Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $39.11

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BIP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.16 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,157.23%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.