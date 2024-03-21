Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $39.11

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.11.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.16 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,157.23%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.
