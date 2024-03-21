Analysts Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price at $48.84

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eBay by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,785,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $122,817,000 after buying an additional 43,616 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 20.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $99,660,000 after buying an additional 387,655 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $51.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eBay will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

