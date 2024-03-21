Analysts Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Highwoods Properties
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
Shares of HIW stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.23. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 143.88%.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Highwoods Properties
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.