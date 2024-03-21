Analysts Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.23. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 143.88%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

