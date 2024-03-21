Analysts Set Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target at $21.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSDL. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Up 1.8 %

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 10.1%.

