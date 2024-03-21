Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Target Price at C$18.61

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.61.
MTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MTL
Mullen Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.3437788 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.