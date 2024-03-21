Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Target Price at C$18.61

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.61.

MTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$14.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$16.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.04.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.3437788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

