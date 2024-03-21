Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) PT at $886.11

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $913.89.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,016.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $935.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $820.52. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $1,016.89.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 39.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

