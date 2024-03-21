Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIVG opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $739.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.