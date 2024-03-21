Andrew E. Grimmig Sells 50,924 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DV opened at $33.50 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DoubleVerify by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.