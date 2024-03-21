Aneel Zaman Sells 23,592 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total value of $7,137,051.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,437.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30.

On Friday, February 2nd, Aneel Zaman sold 78 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $22,678.50.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $316.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $320.78.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. Cadence Design Systems's revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

