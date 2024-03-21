Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,557.53

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,557.53 ($19.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,945 ($24.76). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,926 ($24.52), with a volume of 691,332 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.51) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($16.80) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.17) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,619.38 ($20.62).

Antofagasta Stock Up 0.5 %

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,740.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,557.53. The stock has a market cap of £18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,918.18, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 4,393.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antofagasta

In other news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.67), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($113,972.25). 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

