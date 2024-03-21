Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $53.19 and last traded at $54.69. Approximately 129,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,591,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $564,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,991 shares of company stock worth $22,365,330. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

