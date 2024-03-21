Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.11.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.22. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

