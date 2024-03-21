Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 27th

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arcos Dorados has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

