Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend by an average of 20.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arcos Dorados has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 1.0 %

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

