Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend by an average of 20.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arcos Dorados has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.
Arcos Dorados Stock Up 1.0 %
Arcos Dorados stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
ARCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.
View Our Latest Report on ARCO
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcos Dorados
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.