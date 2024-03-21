Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 3%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.14. 83,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 414,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 577,968 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 328,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,620,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,069,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 251,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

