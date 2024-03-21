Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Lowered by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

