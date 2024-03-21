Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.30

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.30 and traded as high as $24.63. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 26,905 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $403.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

