Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Sells $29,240.00 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Andrew M. Green sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Artivion by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Artivion by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

