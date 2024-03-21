Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Sells $29,240.00 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) VP Andrew M. Green sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Artivion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
