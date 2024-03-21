Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.23. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 11,363 shares changing hands.

Aspen Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Group

About Aspen Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 260,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 184,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 515.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.