Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.23. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 11,363 shares changing hands.
Aspen Group Price Performance
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Aspen Group
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.
