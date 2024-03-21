Assura (LON:AGR) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Add”

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) to an add rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 52 ($0.66).

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -691.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.87. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 53 ($0.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Assura’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

