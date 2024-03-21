Assura (LON:AGR) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Add”

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) to an add rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 52 ($0.66).
Get Our Latest Research Report on AGR
Assura Trading Up 0.1 %
Assura Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Assura’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.
Assura Company Profile
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assura
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.