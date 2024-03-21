Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Trading Up 3.8%

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. 109,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 876,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATXS

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astria Therapeutics

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 545,786 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,608 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.