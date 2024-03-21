AstroNova (ALOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $132.70 million, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AstroNova by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstroNova by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstroNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Monday, January 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

