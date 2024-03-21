Athabasca Oil (ATH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Athabasca Oil (TSE: ATH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2024 – Athabasca Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2024 – Athabasca Oil was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Athabasca Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$5.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Athabasca Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$5.25 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Athabasca Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Athabasca Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Athabasca Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.74 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:ATH opened at C$5.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.54 and a 12 month high of C$5.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.25.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.4588131 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.