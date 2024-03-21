Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at ATB Capital

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATH opened at C$5.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.54 and a 1 year high of C$5.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.93 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4588131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

