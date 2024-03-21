Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) General Counsel Dathan C. Voelter Sells 2,270 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Dathan C. Voelter sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $50,870.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 386,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,663,728.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AESI opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $141.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

